16 January 2018

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Gender Minister Cassel Surrenders in Debt Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Liberia Government
Gender Minister Julia Duncan Cassell
By P. Nas Mulbah

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Julia Ducan Cassel has surrendered herself to the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice a week after she was ordered arrested for been indebted to a private company - Smart Tech, Inc. more than US$100,000.

Minister Cassel was seen wearing a green rapper suit in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, January 16, 2018 as she entered the chamber of Commercial Court Chief Judge Eva Mappy Morgan.

Minister Cassel along with her lawyer was locked down in a meeting for more than 30 minutes in the Judge's office. Details of the intense meeting were not reviewed to the press but it is believed that their visit was in connection to the arrest order and her obligation to paying the money owed.

It can be recalled that on January 4, 2018 while the indebted Minister was out of the country the Commercial Court under the gavel of Judge Chan-Chan A. Paegar issued an arrest order to be served on her.

"This court is convinced that the Minister and officials of the Ministry are not only determined not to settle their obligation, but also to bring this court to further disrepute," Stated Judge Paegar.

He continued: "In the light of this, the Minister and officials of Gender are hereby fined US$150 to be paid into government revenue within 48hrs while the clerk of this court is order to prepare a writ of arrest for the Minister of Gender thru the police, immigration and all other security officers for the arrest of the said Minister and have her incarcerated until the judgment sum is fully paid."

The Judge stance on the Minister was due to her reluctant behavior to settle issues surrounding the payment since the judgment were made by the court five months ago.

Liberia

Anti-Corruption Commission Wants Weah Declare Assets

President-elect George Manneh Weah and the majority of the Legislature have yet to declare their assets as required… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.