Liberia: Gender Minister Cassel Surrenders in Debt Case

Photo: Liberia Government

Gender Minister Julia Duncan Cassell

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Julia Ducan Cassel has surrendered herself to the Commercial Court at the Temple of Justice a week after she was ordered arrested for been indebted to a private company - Smart Tech, Inc. more than US$100,000.

Minister Cassel was seen wearing a green rapper suit in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, January 16, 2018 as she entered the chamber of Commercial Court Chief Judge Eva Mappy Morgan.

Minister Cassel along with her lawyer was locked down in a meeting for more than 30 minutes in the Judge's office. Details of the intense meeting were not reviewed to the press but it is believed that their visit was in connection to the arrest order and her obligation to paying the money owed.

It can be recalled that on January 4, 2018 while the indebted Minister was out of the country the Commercial Court under the gavel of Judge Chan-Chan A. Paegar issued an arrest order to be served on her.

"This court is convinced that the Minister and officials of the Ministry are not only determined not to settle their obligation, but also to bring this court to further disrepute," Stated Judge Paegar.

He continued: "In the light of this, the Minister and officials of Gender are hereby fined US$150 to be paid into government revenue within 48hrs while the clerk of this court is order to prepare a writ of arrest for the Minister of Gender thru the police, immigration and all other security officers for the arrest of the said Minister and have her incarcerated until the judgment sum is fully paid."

The Judge stance on the Minister was due to her reluctant behavior to settle issues surrounding the payment since the judgment were made by the court five months ago.