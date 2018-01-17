Namibia: Nedbank Cycle Challenge Set to Light the Scene for Local Cycling

Windhoek — The popular national cycling series, the Nedbank Cycle Challenge, promises to set the scene alight for avid cyclists and fans alike for the year.

The popular sporting event gets underway with the Road Challenge on the 11th of next month to be followed by the ever-popular Kidz Challenge on February 24, and concluding with the Mountain Bike Challenge, slated for Sunday the 25th.

This unique family event caters for professionals as well as first time cyclists daring to take on the 20, 30, 60 or 100-km road race.

The Hollard Bike Park at Avis Dam will be the place to be for children aged between 3 and 13 years in the Kidz Challenge. Together with Cycletec Adventures, organisers have promised to present a fun-filled adventure cycling day for young cycling enthusiasts.

The race starts on February 11 along Windhoek's Independence Avenue.

The Mountain Bike race concludes the Cycle Challenge at Avis Dam, east of the capital as this massive national mountain bike event in conjunction with Rock & Rut Cycling club allows mountain bikers to test their skills and ingenuity on the trails in the 15, 30 and 60km stretches.

Nedbank is proud to be hosting this particular cycling series for 33 years and the legacy continues to grow.

"Promoting cycling in Namibia goes beyond the excitement of hosting high level competitions and events.

"It goes hand in hand with developing and investing in teams and individuals from various backgrounds to nurture local talent. Contributing towards the development of the sport and cyclists in particular have been the reasons why the bank has backed the sport for so long," says Selma Kaulinge, Nedbank's communication specialist.

Cycling is not only a competitive sport but also a popular leisure activity, which bears the added advantage of offering an efficient means of transport.

The sport attracts not only professional athletes, but amateur cyclists as well as seasoned cycling fans of all ages and backgrounds. The races are family friendly with large crowds of supporters flocking to the events each year.

Partners such as Coca Cola, NHP and Windhoek Express make valuable contributions in ensuring this renowned event is sustained year on year.

Entries for the Nedbank Cycle Challenge 2018 are open on http://www.today.com.na/2018-nedbank-cycle-challenge. Nedbank offers two easy ways to enter, by registering online (environmentally friendly) or by downloading an entry form and physically submitting it at a Nedbank branch.