5 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: "I'll Not Fail You"

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: FrontPage Africa
President-elect George Weah
By Alloycious David

The President-elect George Weah has assured Liberians that he will not fail the country.

Speaking in Monrovia Thursday at program marking the certification of candidates who won the October 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections, President-elect Weah underscored the need for every Liberian to work together in order to move the country forward.

Weah called on politicians to begin working in the interest of their people because the elections are over. Amb. Weah lauded members of the 54th House of Representatives for their election.

"I count on you to make good decisions in the people's interest. I am your friend. I am here to listen. Let the work begin," Weah said.

The President-elect vowed not to fail the people of Liberia, saying "you have given me the opportunity to serve you when you trusted me with your votes... so I will not fail you."

He stressed the need for Liberians to reconcile their differences and disclosed that he has reached out to the 19 candidates who participated in the presidential election.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said the certification ceremony is meant to legitimize the election of candidates who won the presidential and representative elections.

He pointed out that Liberians elected Ambassador Weah and others to lead them for the next six years. Korkoya cautioned the elected officials not to fail their people who voted them into power.

President-elect Weah and Vice President-elect Senator Jewel Howard Taylor were certificated along with 66 representatives-elect Thursday, January 04, 2018.

Certificates for seven other representative slots were withheld due to legal battles at the Supreme Court.

Liberia

Anti-Corruption Commission Wants Weah Declare Assets

President-elect George Manneh Weah and the majority of the Legislature have yet to declare their assets as required… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.