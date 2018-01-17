Liberia: "I'll Not Fail You"

The President-elect George Weah has assured Liberians that he will not fail the country.

Speaking in Monrovia Thursday at program marking the certification of candidates who won the October 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections, President-elect Weah underscored the need for every Liberian to work together in order to move the country forward.

Weah called on politicians to begin working in the interest of their people because the elections are over. Amb. Weah lauded members of the 54th House of Representatives for their election.

"I count on you to make good decisions in the people's interest. I am your friend. I am here to listen. Let the work begin," Weah said.

The President-elect vowed not to fail the people of Liberia, saying "you have given me the opportunity to serve you when you trusted me with your votes... so I will not fail you."

He stressed the need for Liberians to reconcile their differences and disclosed that he has reached out to the 19 candidates who participated in the presidential election.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said the certification ceremony is meant to legitimize the election of candidates who won the presidential and representative elections.

He pointed out that Liberians elected Ambassador Weah and others to lead them for the next six years. Korkoya cautioned the elected officials not to fail their people who voted them into power.

President-elect Weah and Vice President-elect Senator Jewel Howard Taylor were certificated along with 66 representatives-elect Thursday, January 04, 2018.

Certificates for seven other representative slots were withheld due to legal battles at the Supreme Court.