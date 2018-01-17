Liberia: Purpose Foundation to Restore Smiles to Orphans, Girls

It is commonly said that children who have lost their parents conceal their sadness, pain and isolation because they can no longer feel the tenderness of a father and a mother.

More often than not, according to some child development experts such experience creates feelings of bitterness, which affects their upbringing. But, such children do have important needs which if met could enable them achieve their highest potential with their God-given talents.

For this reason, a team of three vibrant young ladies has set out on a journey to restore the lost smiles of these children in the Gardnersville Orphanage through their organization, Purpose Foundation.

The team includes Angelica S. Perry, co-founder and executive director; Christo Gorpudolo, program officer; and Christine T. Dono, administrative officer.

The mission of the organization is geared towards empowering young women and children, with special emphasis on orphans, so that they can discover their life's purpose and live up to their fullest potential.

At the official launch of the organization on Saturday, January 6, at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship on 9th Street, Christine Dono told the audience that the day marked a milestone as it was set aside to motivate, entertain, share and raise funds to reach out to the less fortunate.

Purpose Foundation Executive Director, Angel S. Perry.

Giving an overview of the foundation, executive director Perry said the their primary targets are women, children and orphans.

For a start, she said the foundation raised U$1,000 to implement two of their projects. "We are working with young SGBV survivors under the theme 'Building self-esteem and confidence in SGBV survivors' and 'Every child matters' through seminars," she said.

"We are also working with orphans to assist with their basic needs by providing them with food, clothes, school materials and hygiene items among others."

In addition to the two programs, she said, "This year, we intend to establish 'Girls Mentoring Clubs' in faith-based high schools, survival training for orphans and empowerment conferences for women and girls."

She said the Purpose Foundation has formed a partnership with the Mount Calvary International Orphanage in Gardnersville, adding that the foundation will extend assistance to the orphanage once the financial and training resources are made available.