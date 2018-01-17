Liberia: President Sirleaf Admits U.S. Ambassador Elder Into Star of Africa

Monrovia — President Sirleaf has admitted Untied States Ambassador to Liberia, Her Excellency, Christine Elder, into the Star of Africa, with a Grade of Knighthood, for her invaluable services in improving already existing bilateral relations between Liberia and the United States of America.

She added: "You are truly a trusted and true friend to Liberia and a wonderful representation of the United States to Liberia." According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement over the weekend in the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She recognized the immense contributions and support of Ambassador Christine A. Elder and for tirelessly working for the good of the two countries which brought boost to the developmental agenda of the Liberian nation. "Madam Ambassador, you have worked tirelessly to promote Liberia's development; especially from your work with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which helped us to boost our electricity expansion process," President Sirleaf said.

"Your support to medium and small mechanized farmers in Liberia has also impacted our agricultural sector." "We are continuously grateful to you for your unrelenting efforts in helping us to keep and maintain our peace and security," President Sirleaf noted.

The Liberian leader noted that these fine attributes of the Ambassador Elder represent commendable booster for the forward march of the Liberian nation. Receiving the honor, the United States Envoy noted that she was humbly receiving the honor from President Sirleaf and the Liberian people with deepest respect and admiration.

"I also want to recognize members of your Cabinet who have been tireless in their efforts to improving the lives of people across Liberia, through partnerships with the United States and with friends," she told the gathering. The ceremony was attended by scores of senior government officials, including Foreign Minister, Marjon V. Kamara, Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, NIC Chairman, Madam Etmonia Davies Tarpeh, members of the diplomatic corps, the African Union Ambassador to Liberia SRSG, representatives of UN agencies and U.S. personnel.