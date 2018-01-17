Kenya: KMC Manager Sacked for 'Delaying President'

A manager who allegedly delayed a meeting hosted for Seychelles President Danny Faure at the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) has moved to court seeking to stop his replacement.

Patrick Shitsama, who was a production manager at the State-owned KMC, says he was unfairly sacked and not given a fair hearing before the decision was made last September.

"His constitutional rights are infringed and will continue to be violated forthwith with the recruitment process without affording him an opportunity to lawfully appeal the decision to have him summarily dismissed," said lawyer John Khaminwa.

The Seychelles president was in the country in April last year and met with President Uhuru Kenyatta where both countries agreed to work together to boost regional trade as well as investment through joint partnerships.

On April 4, 2017, Mr Faure paid a visit to the KMC.

Mr Shitsama is said to have delayed a meeting attended by Mr Faure.

The next day, KMC managing commissioner Joseph Learamo demanded a written explanation, saying the delayed meeting had embarrassed the State.

Mr Shitsama in court papers says there were internal challenges faced by the KMC during Mr Faure's tour, but did not divulge the difficulties.

Mr Shitsama says he properly explained the situation.