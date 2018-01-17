Africa: 'You Are Jewel of Africa' - AfDB President Receives State Honor From Liberia

Monrovia — The President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina has described President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as a "Jewel of Africa".

Dr. Adesina made the remarks on Monday when he was admitted into the Order of the Star of Africa, with the Grade of Grand Band during a Special Investiture Ceremony at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to an Executive Mansion release, Dr. Adesina acknowledged the strong leadership of President and reflected on her many achievements ranging from debt relief, rebuilding of destroyed infrastructures, women's empowerment, agricultural development, sound fiscal management, promotion of basic freedoms and the rule of law amongst others.

"Those who water others will always be watered; Those who bless other will always be blessed," pointed out Dr. Adesina.

The President of the African Development Bank outlined the many interventions and support made by the bank to Liberia during the tenure of President Sirleaf noting that it was made possible based on the strong leadership skills of the Liberian leader.

He assured Liberia and Liberians that the African Development Bank will remain supportive of Liberia's development effort and will continue its engagement with the new administration of President- Elect George Manneh Weah.

He recalled that Liberia has always made history as the "first" in many things including producing the first women President of the United Nations General Assembly, first women President on the continent of Africa, first to produce a footballer as Africa, Europe and World Best and first to elect a soccer star as its President.

Dr. Adesina, on behalf of the AfDB and his family thanked President Sirleaf, the Liberian Government and the Liberian people for bestowing on him one of the country's highest honors with his admission into the Order of the Star of Africa with the Grade of Grand Band.

Speaking earlier, President Sirleaf who described Dr. Adesina as a good friend to Liberia reflected on the many interventions made by the African Development Bank during the Presidency of Dr. Adesina.

She recalled the Bank's support to the energy sector, agriculture sector, road development, water and sanitation, the economy amongst others and encouraged Dr. Adesina to remain supportive of the country's development program with the incoming administration.

"The African Development Bank has been a good supporter of Liberia's governance and development efforts for many years. We expect that this will continue even with the change of leadership", President Sirleaf emphasized.

The citation read by Chief of Protocol Ambassador Jarvis Witherspoon catalogued the many positions occupied by Dr. Adesina both at his country and global level, describing him as a fine, experienced and dedicated international civil servant who has made tremendous contributions to the world in general and the African continent in particular.

President Sirleaf concluded by thanking Dr. Adesina for his support to Liberia, adding that she was pleased as the Grand Master of the Orders of Distinction to bestow upon him a national honor that recognizes his work and support to Liberia's development efforts.