Tanzania: Integrating Research Results in Development Plans

VICE-Chairperson for East African Business Council, Prof Felix Mosha presents a paper during a workshop to discuss the importance of putting research results into use. (Photo by Abela Msikula)

PUTTING research results into use is one of the best means to attain economic gain, and developed countries have relied on this technique for centuries experts have revealed.

Governments in developed countries are usually collaborating with academic institutions and private sectors; observing the areas in need of researches and let academicians produce in line with the market demands.

"In other words, research results are commercialised, they don't end in shelves as is the case for Tanzania," said Prof Hulda Swai, Director of the Arusha-based African Centre for Research, Agricultural Advancement, Teaching Excellence and Sustainability (CREATES) located at Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NMAIST).

She was speaking last week during a workshop organised by CREATES, which brought together various stakeholders to discuss the importance of establishment of strong network of partnership between research, industrial and academic institutions, providing outreach services to the community and supporting spin offs and incubation of novel technologies and products.

As the starting gear, Tanzania should intensify transformation in agriculture, the mother sector for everything; and that is the secret behind developed countries' successes, she said. "It is because agriculture feeds industries and assures food and nutrition security, to mention but a few.

It should be perfectly understood that food security is equal to national security. The two shares sides of the coin. Yet, it is the same sector which turns countries in to industrial economy and creates jobs among other benefits," she stressed.

At the same time, Prof Swai challenged that Tanzanian faces shortage of experts to run researches and convince relevant authorities to practice the results. As a way forward, CREATES is implementing a-five year special programme, starting from last year, focusing mostly on strengthening selected Eastern and Southern Africa higher education institutions to deliver quality post-graduate education, and building collaborative research capacity in the regional priority areas.

Through Tanzanian government, the Centre secured USD 6m fund from the World Bank (WB), to support over 200 Master's and PhD students from across the African continent. Tanzania got prioritized with about 50 percent of (WB) sponsorship beneficiaries to be locals, said the CREATES Director; adding that it was after the finding showed that at-least five percent of the country's population has studied at universities and allied higher education institutions with even fewer people having specialized in science, technology and innovation.

'The core aspiration of the Centre is to become the regional hub for innovative solutions to foster food and nutrition security in the region. It is also built up on up on four core thematic areas, which support the transformation of the interventions in to expected outcomes, she said, analyzing that: The outcomes are sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation and ecosystem management, food and nutrition sciences, as well as health and biomedical sciences.

Vice-Chairperson-East African Business Council, Prof Felix Mosha stressed on agriculture transformation, revealing that failure in practicing research results was nothing but stagnating Tanzanian economy.

Despite availability of unique agriculture inputs in Tanzania, mostly seeds, he said, the nation ends- up benefiting other countries who consider research results uses, adding that: "Malaysia and Vietnam for instance, which took palm oil (Malaysia), and cashew-nuts (Vietnam) and stick on practicing the researched recommendations are very far economicwise compared to us."

Again, Ethiopia considered research results' uses where the country sets aside 10 percent yearly, from the national budget for agriculture activities. As a result, it experiences an increase in national income every year said the Chairperson.

Reached for comments on involvement of stakeholders in research works, the Deputy Vice- Chancellor-Research Department in the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Prof Cuthbert Kimambo stressed the importance of communication between stakeholders (government, private sector and academicians).

During the fourth Angolan, Norwegian and Tanzanian Higher Education Initiative (ANTHEI) gathering ceremony in Dar es Salaam recently, Prof Kimambo commented that the Varsity is always concerned with increasing manpower to serve the country in every sector.

For eight years back, UDSM has been collaborating with other stakeholders who serve in among others, tracking the areas in needs of experts and research results. He cited oil and gas as an example of the areas UDSM gets eager to furthering the nation's aspirations to be selfreliant, especially in petroleum sub-sector manpower requirements to serve the emerging gas economy.

ANTHEI an idea conceived in 2011 with involvement of University of Agostinho Netto (UAN) in Angola, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Norway. UDSM incorporated in the tripartite agreement in 2012. The varsities' ANTHEI programmes mostly focus on building and strengthening Master's education in petroleum engineering and geosciences as well as capacity building.

"Apart from these two countries' higher leaning institutions, UDSM also involves private sectors dealing with oil and gas issues, mostly Statoil and ExxonMobil companies to give us direction over what is needed in the markets," said the Don.

Statoil goes extra miles as it has been sponsoring ANTHEI programmes in Tanzania; said Prof Kimambo while urging other companies to practically support the motive. ANTHEI beneficiaries do usually rotate in all member universities as a part of skill and knowledge exchange. Already 37 participants have graduated and serving in their areas of expertise.

Apart from the support in term of lectures, guidance and accommodation to ANTHEI beneficiaries, NTNU continues supervising the graduates in their project work and dissertations when back in their respective countries. At the same time, supervisors do offer regular seminars and short trainings in petroleum field to ANTHEI graduates and other students in member (ANTHEI) universities.

Prof Kimambo opined that it could be the best once all higher learning institutions, country-wide have to practice University-Industry collaboration in research and training areas, reiterating that Tanzania is really in needs of experts.