17 January 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: CDC On Fast-Track Corruption Court

By Toweh Alphonso

The in-coming government of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has taken position on the fight against corruption, a menace that has impeded the country from its development zenith, promising a fast-track corruption court.

The outgoing government also made similar promise of establishing a fast-track but fell short achieving it.

With much expectation from Liberians for the government to deliver, CDC is promising tough policies that would enhance its agenda, pledging zero tolerance on corruption.

Party spokesperson, Samuel Worzie last week told journalists it would employ the full force of the law to fight corruption.

Worzie said the CDC-Government headed by Amb. Geroge Weah would prosecute any official found liable for corruption.

He acknowledged the development of the nation is backward and its citizens continue to suffer from poverty due to corruption.

In order to properly fight corruption, Worzie indicated a fast-track court would be set up to speedily try all corrupt officials enriching themselves at the detriment of the Liberian people.

The CDC spokesman quoted President-elect George Weah "there will be no business as usual in the CDC government and that no preferential treatment will be given any official of government if found guilty of corruption."

