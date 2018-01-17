Liberia: UP Expulsion Is 'Fun'

Unity Party (UP) announced expulsion of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and three others from the party has hit against the wall, with Senator Commany Wesseh terming the action as mischief.

Other partisans have also detested the action reportedly taken by few members of the party's national executive committee.

Senator Wesseh of River Gee County Monday told this paper at the Capitol Building "as far as I am concerned, I am not expelled from the UP as reported."

President Sirleaf, Senator Wesseh, his wife Madina Wesseh and Patrick Worzie were expelled at the weekend for alleged 'breach of party's standing rules and laws,' by campaigning against the party during the just-ended elections.

"I have not seen or received any communication that points to his expulsion," he said, and added "anything that is not done properly is not done at all," and termed his expulsion as a mischief.

"I was never expelled; I have not seen or heard of anything of such. I think it was a mischief and what I do know is that, what is not done legally is not done at all," Sen. Wesseh stressed.

The Senator who came to the position on the ticket of the UP indicated that though he does not know where all that was coming from, his 'so-called' expulsion was a result of group of mischief-makers who were making fun somewhere.

"There was no National Executive Committee meeting held to reach the decision of my expulsion, neither was I accorded any due process that led to his expulsion," he said as protest of the action.

Quoting the Party's constitution, it is only two third of the majority members of the entire membership of the Executive Committee members, he said.

What happened, be believed, was not in line with the constitution.

Also, another expelled party member, Patrick Worzi, then Deputy Secretary General, threatened to sue the party for its action, adding that the expulsion was illegal.

Worzie disclosed there has been a very sour relationship between him and the party chairman, Wilmot Paye long before the so-called expulsion.

"Prior to this expulsion, there was a sour relationship between the Chairman and I because I was the campaign manager for Cllr. Madina Wesseh against the current chairman," Worzi disclosed.

Worzi blames the expulsion and other negative happenings in the UP on 'power greed on the part of chairman Paye,' stressing chairman Paye wants to be seen as the 'demigod' in the party.

Since this expulsion, there has been serious split within the UP with others in favor of the decision, while others take exception.