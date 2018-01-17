Liberia: South-East Sits On Power

The Southeast of Liberia has become the epicenter, the fulcrum of Liberia's political power as it now boasts of producing the most powerful persons in the land.

This is because the Representative of Representatives Monday elected Representative Bhofal Chambers (Pleebo Sodoken) as Speaker, Senator Albert Chie (Grand Kru) as Pro Temp while Senator George Weah is the president-elect.

Weah, Chambers and Chie come from the southeast which is a composition of Maryland, Grand Kru, River Gee, Grand Gedeh and Sinoe Counties.

Weah hails from Sasstown, Grand Kru as Senator Chie from Grand Cess, Grand Kru while Rep. Chambers is from Pleebo, Maryland County.

It is the first time since the reigns of slain Presidents William V.S. Tubman (Maryland) and Samuel Kanyon Doe (Grand Gedeh), Southeast is producing a president.

There is no history of Grand Kru producing any of the 53 House Speakers, unlike Senate Pro Temp, as then Senator Cletus Wortorson (Grand Cess, Grand Kru) once served in the capacity.

The South-east's success replicates the record of Western Liberia, the composition of Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu Counties, that once became the focus of current political power.

With President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from Bomi just as then Speaker Alex Tyler, Senate Pro Temp Armah Jallah hails from Gbarpolu.

Efforts to geographically balance the makeup of the two branches of government did not materialize.

Senator Steven Zargo's stride to become Pro- Temp in a bid to create a geographic balance of power was rebuffed, as Senators unanimously on a white-ballot elected Chie as Pro Temp.

Citizens in this politically geographic makeup of the country often cherish the opportunity of producing the president, speaker and pro temp, but always complained of not benefiting tangibles.

But in the case of the Southeast, hope has begun to bubble for the opportunity to have the heads of the two branches of government.

Reacting to the news, Maryland County Senator, Dan Morais described it an opportunity the election of Sen. Weah along with the election of Sen. Chie and Rep. Chambers.

He told this paper last week how the south-eastern part of Liberia has suffered for too long, adding the elections of Weah, Chie and Chambers was a time the people benefit.

Sen. Morais revealed south-easterners have only been receiving the leftover of the national cake, which according to him has never benefited the people and their region

"We will appreciate that for the first time the South-eastern region is a focus of attention and this would mean that the long suffering face in terms of bad roads and other issues are all over," the Maryland County Senator intoned.

"For too long the south-eastern part has suffered in terms of development, bad roads and others issues and it is about time that this suffering comes to an end."

"I am of the strongest conviction that when all of those from the South-east are in the first four government positions, the region would be transformed for the better of all its citizens and the country at large."

Elected in 2011, Morais is one of the moving voices in the Senate as chair of the prestigious Foreign Affairs Committee.

Though there are arguments being propounded about Weah's county of origin, he reckons he hails from the South-East, particularly Grand Kru County.

"It is unfortunate that some people would want to play blind eyes to the truth," he said, while wondering why Senator Weah was never branded a south-easterner as Senator of Montserrado County.

"Is it because there are qualified people coming from the South-east today who are favorable of handling the affairs of the country for which people are coming up with these kinds of things. It's unfortunate to equate them to the South-East now."

The Senator recounted how he raised the issue of geographical balance in 2014, considering the president, vice president, speaker and senate pro-tempore all hail from West-northern Liberia.

"No one person could see reason in my call but instead people said that was never an issue by then," Morais reflects.