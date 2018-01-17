Cameroon: Customs Administration - Secured Business Environment Preoccupies Stakeholders

Director General of Customs, Edwin Fonged mobilised partners to fight illicit trade and transborder criminality at launch of 2018 International Customs Day in Bamenda.

The economic development of Cameroon requires a secure business environment. That was the message from the Director General of Customs, Edwin Fongod Nuvaga who mobilized stakeholders in charge of trade and security to partner with the Customs administration to battle illicit trade and cross border insecurity.

The event in Bamenda on 15th January, 2018 was the 2018 launching of the International Customs day. Edwin Fongod stressed the need to uphold standards in the conduct of business as the gateway to accelerate investments required for local and national development.

It was an awe-inspiring crowd of businessmen, administrative, political and traditional leaders that filed out to celebrate the event whose theme was, "Sure environment for economic development". Staring the Customs administration on the face in 2018 is the challenge to fetch about FCFA 800 billion for the nation's coffers.

Security threats in the Far North region and the Anglophone crises rocking the North West and South West regions are not helping matters but the Director General, reassured that working together, stakeholders can handle challenges and give development a chance.

The Government Delegate to the Bamenda City Council, Ndumu Nji Vincent presented adulterated fuel, porous borders and ignorance of Customs procedures as speed brakes to the economic development of the North West.

He believes that Customs revenue will increase if roads to the border areas of Abuenshie, Bawuru, Nwa are tarred, bridge constructed over river Katsina Ala and a Dry Port is planted in Bamenda to serve the North West, West and Adamawa regions.

Edwin Fongod told Cameroon Tribune about strategies to achieve in 2018. Among the lot are taxes on timber logs by about 10 per cent, levied excise Duty of 25 per cent on Arms and Ammunition, imposition of a 5 per cent export tax on some prime products like Eru, white pepper, Oku honey, etc.

The event dropped curtains with the Director General and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Bamenda, Prof Nkuo Akenji Theresse signing an MOU to enhance teaching and learning in the Higher Institute of Transport and Logistics (HITL) of the University.

