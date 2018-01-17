Namibia: Daughter Stabs Father to Death

AN eight-month pregnant woman allegedly stabbed her father to death in a heated argument at Okakarara on Monday.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson warrant officer Maureen Mbeha told Nampa yesterday that the 63-year-old man was stabbed once in the back by a 27-year-old female suspect.

"The man died on the spot," said Mbeha.

The incident occurred around 22h00 at the deceased's house in the Okakango residential area of Okakarara.

Mbeha said the deceased's identity is known to the police, but cannot be revealed until the woman appears in court this week.

In an unrelated incident, a 25-year-old man died after the stolen vehicle he was driving overturned between Okalongo and Omafo in the Ohangwena region on Friday.

Omusati region police spokesperson sergeant Anna Kunga, in a crime report issued yesterday, said the deceased has been identified as Angolan national Hauwanga Benisius Shikalepo.

Shikalepo allegedly stole the Toyota Corolla from a residence at Onandjaba settlement in the Omusati region.

The owner of the car, Shisande Sheefeni, parked the vehicle in front of his house and discovered that it had been stolen around 02h00.

"The complainant went back to his room to check if the car keys were still where he had left them, but found that they were missing as well," Kunga added.

Sheefeni contacted the police, who managed to trace and started pursuing the suspect.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle between Okalongo in the Omusati region and Omafo in the Ohangwena region.

Shikalepo was admitted to the Engela State Hospital and was transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital, where he died on Monday.

Also in Omusati region, police were yesterday still searching for the body of an 11-year-old boy who drowned on Friday at Epalela village.

Omusati police spokesperson Lineekela Shikongo told this to Nampa on Monday.

According to Shikongo, the deceased, Mushinonge Ulinawa, from Omakuva village, reportedly drowned at around 16h00 while playing with his younger brothers at a water canal.

"Attempts were even made by the police divers from Oshakati to retrieve the body, but it was unsuccessful," he said.

NamWater corporate communications manager Johannes Shigwedha, at a media social event on Sunday, expressed concern at the increasing number of drowning incidents.

He cautioned people to be careful when walking or doing anything close to the canals and said that chances of a drowned body going missing were high, as many objects were already stuck in the canals. - Nampa