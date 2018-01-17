17 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Katjavivi Pays Homage to Late Nghidinwa

Windhoek — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, yesterday joined other mourners in paying homage to the late Rosalia Nghidinwa.

In a moving message of condolence to the family, friends and colleagues of the late former Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare who passed away in the early hours of Monday, at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek, Katjavivi expressed Parliament's 'deep felt sympathy and condolences at her untimely passing'.

Katjavivi labelled the late Nghidinwa as a seasoned leader and mother with a passion to care for the needy and was therefore a very useful pillar in moulding the future of the Namibian nation.

"As a parliamentarian, she had a strong commitment towards community development programmes in rural areas and improving the welfare of vulnerable groups including elderly citizens, women and children," Katjavivi narrated.

According to her biography provided by Parliament, the late politician was born on 26 October 1952, in Nkurenkuru, Kavango West Region. She joined SWAPO in 1974 and spent many years in exile.

"Rosalia was a health practitioner by profession and an active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN), who served on the Church's governing council from 1991 to 1996 and through the years, ran several community health centres within Kavango for the ELCIN Church," the biography reads.

She served as Deputy Minister of Labour from 2000 to 2005, and as the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration from 2005 to 2012, having been re-elected to the National Assembly in 2010.

She was later appointed Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare from December 2012 until 2015 when she left Parliament.

New Era is yet to establish as to when the memorial service and funeral of the late Nghidinwa will be held.

The Namibian Sun yesterday in its online news report quoted George Simataa the Secretary to Cabinet as having said Nghidinwa will be accorded a State Funeral at her home village at Nkurenkuru in Kavango

