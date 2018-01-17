Liberia: Weah Talks Tough

If only he complements his promises, tough-talking posture to seriously practical actions, President- elect George Weah would go down in history as the true messiah Liberians longed for decades.

At events marking ECOWAS Human Rights Day Tuesday, President-elect Weah spoke very resiliently about his administration's determination to provide an equitable learning atmosphere for all Liberian youths, equating the denial of education to human rights abuse and violation.

His administration, he vowed, will be committed to taking giant step aimed at improving the educational sector as a mean of developing the minds of Liberian youths.

Tuesday, January 16, 2018, marked the observance of the Economy Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Human Rights Day.

The day was celebrated under the theme, "Promoting Rights to education Towards the ECOWAS Vision 2020."

The rebuilding Liberia's educational system after fifteen years of civil war has been and will continue to be a serious issue to his administration and successive government to come, h assured .

He holds the views that the Liberian civil unrest did not only destroy the educational infrastructure, but also changed citizens' attitude towards education.

"And this had created a huge demand for qualified teachers and professors for schools, vocational institution and Universities," Weah noted.

"We hope and trust that with our overwhelming political will, our partners in ECOWAS and the international community will give us their unflinching support."

Weah considered education as important because it "gives knowledge to the world and changes it into something better."

Education according to the Ambassador Weah helps to build opinion and have points of view on things in life.

He claimed that the denial of access to education is indeed a human rights violation, noting that the inability of any child to access education because of the absence of standard school couple with high cost of schooling constitute a denial of that child's right to education.

Weah said the vast majority of the youth cannot find employment because of the lack of skills and that the few who have skills are not expert in their respective areas of disciplines.

"We need more and better trained teachers not only for our vocational institutions, but equally so for our schools and universities," President- elect Weah noted.

"Vocational institutions are the best way to enabling young adults enter the job market sooner."

"Most of them have already assumed family responsibilities."