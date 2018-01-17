Cameroon: Displaced Persons in Manyu - Manyu Solidarity Initiative to Be Launched Saturday

Following is a press release from the Patron of Manyu Elements Cultural and Development Association (MECDA)

« Mr. Victor Mengot, Minister in Charge of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic, Patron of all Manyu Socio-cultural, Economic and Development Associations, particularly the Manyu Elements Cultural and Development Association (MECDA) and the Manyu Economic Development World Conference (MEDWC), announces to all sons and daughters of Manyu Division that:

- Following the New Year message of H.E. Paul BIYA, President of the Republic, Head of State with particular bearing on the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon;

- Cognizant of the security measures put in place to protect people and property as declared by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence and inviting all displaced persons in Manyu Division to return to their respective places of residence; Manyu communities at home and abroad, their friends and well-wishers, shall be launching a Manyu Solidarity Initiative in Mamfe on Saturday, 20 January 2018 aimed at providing basic humanitarian relief assistance in support of the resettlement effort of displaced persons in Manyu Division.

A clarion call is hereby addressed to all sons and daughters of Manyu Division, their friends and well-wishers, for voluntary contributions in cash and/or in kind towards the success of this endeavour and above all for their effective and massive presence at the ceremony billed for Mamfe, on Saturday, 20 January 2018, commencing with an ecumenical service at 10 am prompt.

Should take special note : Members of the Manyu Chiefs Conference, Presidents of all Manyu Socio-cultural, Economic & Development Associations, Civil Society Operators and the Mayors of Mamfe, Akwaya, Eyumojock and Tinto. »