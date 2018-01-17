17 January 2018

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Western Sahara: Postponement of the Students Detainees Trial of 'El Luali Comrades'

Marrakesh — The Marrakesh Court of Justice has decided to postpone the trial of the Saharawi political prisoners ,well known El Luali comrades ,to the February 13, justifying that by the absence of four detainees.

The detained students entered the courtroom in the early hours of Tuesday 16 January wearing national uniforms and raising many national slogans demanding the freedom and dignity of the Saharawi people.

The court's surroundings witnessed a harsh crackdown on all its entrances, where the families of the detainees and their supporters were prevented from attending the courts.

It should be noted that the Saharawi masses who attended to support the detainees organized a peaceful sit-in in front of the headquarters of the court in solidarity with the detainees and their families and to condemn the unfair sentences issued against them in the primary stage, which reached the limit of 10 years in prison. SPS

Western Sahara

