Liberia: Trokon Myers, Christopher Jackson Off to Cameroon, Belarus for Trials

LISCR FC duo Trokon Myers and Christopher Jackson have departed the country to Cameroon and Belarus respectively for club trials.

According to the club, striker Myers will go through his trial with five-time Cameroonian champions Union Douala who finished in 12th position in the 2017 Elite One league.

Myers, who joined LISCR from Barrack Young Controllers, was part of Gambian coach Tapha Manneh's squad that secured the double titles (Championship and FA Cup) last season.

During last season's campaign, Myers scored a crucial winner against his former club BYC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium that moved LISCR to the 2nd spot on the log with 26 points out of 14 games.

The 21-year old has already begun training with the Cameroonian club as they prepare for the upcoming season.

For striker Christopher Jackson, he will undergo his trial with Belarusian club FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk. Founded 1961, FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk is a participating team of the Belarusian premier league in the city of Soligorsk. Nicknamed "The Miners" and winners of the Belarusian league in 2005, completed the 2017 league season in the 3rd position on the 16 team league table. The "miners" accumulated 65 points out of 30 games last season.

According to LISCR media officer T. Kla Wesley, striker Jackson is expected to commence training with his new club later today.

Jackson, a former Keitrace FC striker struggled, to put on his scoring boots during the first half of the 2016/2017 league season after scoring four goals out of 11 appearances. Coach Tapha Manneh attributed Jackson's performance to his playing position.

"He first found it difficult to score goals from right in front of goal," coach Manneh said.

However, the striker recovered from his poor performance since phase two of last season and maintained his form to end of last season.

His late equalizer against FC Fassel in the FA Cup semi final helped LISCR advance to the final after teammate Robert Mensah scored the winner in the team's 2-1 victory.

Jackson was later called up by the national team for the Lone Stars friendly against Sierra Leone and scored the lone goal on his debut to defeat the Leone Stars at the ATS. He also netted the only goal when Liberia defeated Mauritania 1-0 in their away fixture of the 2018 CHAN qualifiers.

Recently, the 21-year old delivered outstanding performances during the LISCR Trust Tournament when he won the highest goal scorer and best forward of the tournament award. He was also part of LISCR's delegation to Sierra Leone for the just ended one week training camp.