Liberia: Firestone Hosts Children's Surgery Int'l

Firestone Liberia has welcomed Children's Surgery International (CSI) back to Duside for its seventh surgical mission and eighth mission to Liberia.

A release said the medical team arrived in Liberia last Friday and is expected to be in the country for one week.

The release said CSI, along with members of the Firestone Liberia medical team, will perform several surgeries on Liberian children including facial and urological surgeries free of charge.

Lora Stege Koppel, CSI Board Member and Mission Lead, expressed happiness to be back in Liberia and at Firestone.

It can be recalled that during its sixth mission, the CSI team along with their counterparts from Duside performed 57 surgeries.

The team also conducted 15 hours of lectures and educational sessions with approximately 450 health care practitioners.

Children's Surgery International is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides free surgical services in a safe and compassionate manner around the world.

Since its first mission to Firestone in 2010, the CSI medical team, in partnership with Firestone, has performed nearly 700 free surgical operations on the children of Liberia and neighboring countries.

This program illustrates Bridgestone's newly unveiled commitment to corporate social responsibility - Our Way to Serve - through its commitment to people and healthy communities.

The Firestone Medical Center is one of the best referral hospitals in Liberia, and the medical team at Firestone treats approximately 9,000 patients each month.

In addition, Firestone Liberia partners with the Ministry of Health, Social Welfare and UNICEF to store and administer life-saving vaccines for the people of Liberia.

The Firestone Medical Center also works with the Ministry of Health in the control and prevention of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. Firestone employees and their dependents receive free medical care as part of their employment.

The advance CSI medical team earlier conducted deworming activities for approximately 4000 children from communities surrounding the concession area of Firestone.

Communities that benefited from the deworming exercise were Cotton Tree, Peter's Town and Kparnyah as well as Unification Town and Dolo's Town.