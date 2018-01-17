Liberia: Gray Gets More Backing

Photo: FrontPage Africa

Representative Acarous Moses Gray of the CDC

Momentum is growing within the ranks and file of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) over the choice of Representative Acarous Gray as the party's candidate for the senatorial post of Montserrado County.

A by-election is expected to take place to fill the vacancy created by the election of Senator George Weah as president of Liberia.

With the name of Representative Saah Joseph of the CDC on the lips of other CDCians, the party's Youth Wing is pressing bottom for Rep. Gray.

The Youth Wing Tuesday picked Rep. Gray over District #13 lawmaker Joseph who also declared intention to succeed President-elect Weah at the Liberian Senate.

Secretary General of the CDC Youth Wing, Emmanuel Johnson, said there was no vacancy in Montserrado County for the senatorial position as the party has resolved to elect Rep. Gray to succeed president- elects Weah.

Though he could not provide any reason for the group decision, Johnson further stated partisans of the CDC had never lost their taste and confidence in Rep. Gray.

"On January 30, 2018 the party will launch "Gray For Senate Campaign" aimed at rallying support to ensuring that Rep. Gray becomes the next Senator of Montserrado County," he said.

Johnson said "January 30, will witness a massive gathering in Liberia, the "Gray for Senate Campaign" will be overwhelmingly supported from slum dwellers and Liberian populace."

The Youth League will not rest until the District #8 lawmaker succeeds Ambassador Weah as senator of the county, he said.

He said the party has mandated members of the Youth League to move all out in force in executing such mandate, thereby campaigning for the victory of Rep. Gray.

Many are of the conviction any premature decision ahead of party primary could create division in the soon-to-be ruling party, owing to the fact that partisans are divided between Gray and Joseph.

There are indications one of them might go as independent if the CDC supports the other.