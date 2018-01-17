Egypt: Azhar Imam to Quds Conf - Any Occupation Will End

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el Tayyeb on Wednesday 17/1/2018 said that any occupation will come to an end sooner or later.

Addressing an international conference, that is organized by Al Azhar for supporting Al Quds city, he added that the convocation of the conference is part of the role of Egypt and Al Azhar in defending the Palestinian cause.

The conference is held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi who is defending, together with the Egyptian people, the Palestinian cause, added the Grand Imam.