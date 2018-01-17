Egypt, Ethiopia FMs to Meet Wednesday

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu are due to have consultations in Cairo on Wednesday 17/1/2018 .

They will later co-chair a preparatory ministerial meeting of the Egyptian-Ethiopian High Joint Committee.

Earlier in the day, the preparatory meetings started at the level of senior officials and experts.

The Egyptian-Ethiopian High Joint Committee meetings will be held for the first time at the presidential and prime ministerial level.

The leaderships of the two countries agreed in 2015 to upgrade the committee to the presidential level during the historic visit of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to Ethiopia.

MENA