Egypt: Mahlab Begins African Tour Carrying Messages From Sisi to Presidents of Equatorial Guinea, Liberia

Presidential Assistant for National and Strategic Projects Ibrahim Mahlab left here on Wednesday 17/1/2018 starting an African tour during which he will deliver messages from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the presidents of Equatorial Guinea and Liberia.

Mahlab will review with the officials of both states means to boost cooperation in the different domains and attend the inauguration ceremony of new Liberian President George Weah as a personal envoy of President Sisi.

The tour reflects Egypt's keenness on boosting cooperation and partnership with the African states.

Mahlab will be accompanied during his visits by Head of the National Company for Fish Resources Hamdy Badeen, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) Ismail Abdel Ghaffar and Arab Contractors' Chairman Mohsen Salah.