17 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Mahlab Begins African Tour Carrying Messages From Sisi to Presidents of Equatorial Guinea, Liberia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Presidential Assistant for National and Strategic Projects Ibrahim Mahlab left here on Wednesday 17/1/2018 starting an African tour during which he will deliver messages from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to the presidents of Equatorial Guinea and Liberia.

Mahlab will review with the officials of both states means to boost cooperation in the different domains and attend the inauguration ceremony of new Liberian President George Weah as a personal envoy of President Sisi.

The tour reflects Egypt's keenness on boosting cooperation and partnership with the African states.

Mahlab will be accompanied during his visits by Head of the National Company for Fish Resources Hamdy Badeen, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) Ismail Abdel Ghaffar and Arab Contractors' Chairman Mohsen Salah.

Egypt

412,000 Recommendation Forms Issued So Far for Presidential Elections

The National Elections Authority announced on Tuesday 16/1/2018 that the public notary offices have so far issued… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.