17 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: 412,000 Recommendation Forms Issued So Far for Presidential Elections

The National Elections Authority announced on Tuesday 16/1/2018 that the public notary offices have so far issued 412,000 recommendation forms for citizens to officially support the presidential candidate they favor.

The authority's spokesman Mahmoud el Sherif said in a statement that the 390 public notary offices nationwide have been provided with extra tablets to facilitate the relevant procedures in light of the high turnout.

The authority has received requests from 29 local and international organizations to monitor the presidential elections, he revealed.

The National Elections Authority is currently checking their requests, he said.

