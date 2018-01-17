17 January 2018

Egypt: Tayyeb Slams Israeli Ban On Aqsa Preacher to Attend Azhar Conf On Al Quds

Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed El Tayyeb sternly condemned the Israeli ban on Al Aqsa mosque preacher Yusuf Salama to partake in an international conference on supporting Al Quds organized by Al Azhar on Wednesday 17/1/2018.

In a statement on Tuesday16/1/2018 , Tayyeb said the Israeli ban is completely unacceptable and expresses the Israeli arrogance with the Palestinian people, stressing that the conference would uncover the Israeli violations and stand with the rights of the Palestinian people.

Al Azhar's international conference will be launched in cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to discuss raising awareness on Al Quds issue and its Arab identity.

