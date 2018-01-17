Egypt: Sisi - We Support OIC in Facing Challenges

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 16/1/2018 underlined Egypt's keenness on supporting the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and enhancing its role in the face of current challenges to the Islamic world, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

The remark was made at a meeting Sisi had with OIC chief Youssef bin Ahmed with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attending, added the spokesman.

President Sisi confirmed that Egypt is keen on maintaining consultations with the OIC general secretariat over issues related to the work of the Islamic organization.

Sisi highlighted the necessity of inter-Islamic unity to preserve the interests of the nation, the spokesman pointed out.

For his part, the OIC chief confirmed his organization's support for Egypt in its fight against terrorism and extremist thought.

The two sides discussed means of boosting cooperation at the Islamic, Arab and African levels for meeting the aspirations of the peoples of the region, added the spokesman.