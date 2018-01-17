Egypt: Sisi Calls On International Investment Funds to Contribute to Egypt's Development Efforts

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has said he was looking forward to the contribution of regional and international funds in pushing forward economic development efforts in Egypt.

Sisi's statements came during a meeting on Tuesday 16/1/2018 with a 26-member delegation of regional and international funds currently visiting Egypt at an invitation of Financial Group Hermes to get acquainted with Egypt's economic and investment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by the governor of the Central Bank of Egypt as well as the ministers of investment, international cooperation, trade and industry, finance, planning and economic business sector.

Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said Finance Minister Amr el Garhy welcomed the delegation members and reviewed with them Egypt's economic reform program, expressing the president's keenness to meet representatives of regional and international funds to review with them measures taken by the government to encourage investments and eliminate obstacles before investors.

The president also reviewed with the delegation national mega projects to develop infrastructure necessary for development, as well as the agreements linking Egypt with markets in Africa, the Arab region and the European Union.

MENA