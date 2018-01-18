Nigeria: Two Nigerian Policemen Killed During Kidnap of Two Americans, Two Canadians

Two Americans and two Canadians have been kidnapped in Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Mukhtar Aliyu, provided details of the kidnap on Wednesday.

He said two policemen attached to the expatriates were also killed in a gun duel as they tried to rescue the foreigners.

Mr. Aliyu earlier said two expatriates were kidnapped, but later clarified that four were abducted. He did not mention the names of the kidnapped victims but said they were two Americans and two Canadians.

The incident occurred around Kagarko, along Kaduna-Abuja road on Tuesday night at about 8:00 p.m.

The spokesperson said the victims were ambushed by the gunmen around Kagarko on their way from Kafanchan, Kaduna State, to Abuja.

"The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted to the unfortunate death of the two police officers," the police spokesperson said.

Mr. Aliyu said the kidnappers are yet to make any demand.

"There is no ransom demand yet, but the anti-kidnap unit of the police is on the trail of the kidnappers," he said.

A commercial driver who witnessed the incident told PREMIUM TIMES that a female passenger was hit on her leg by a stray bullet during the gun duel.

"I noticed them (abductors) in a Golf car following the foreigners' vehicles. To my surprise, they ambushed the foreigner by a corner between Jere and Kagarko and we heard serious gun shots.

"My passengers and I abandoned my car and ran for safety. Unfortunately, a female passenger in the front seat of my car was shot on her thigh. She has been taken to a hospital at Kubaci.

"They (the kidnappers) went away with four of the foreigners and one of the drivers, who is a Nigerian. The whole thing was like a film scene," the witness said.