17 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 12 Killed in Maiduguri Suicide Bombing

At least 12 people were killed on Wednesday when a suicide bomb exploded around Muna Garage area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, officials have said.

The explosion occurred at about 5:05 p.m., Abdulkadir Ibrahim, a spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said in a statement.

"Emergency Response Team (ERT) from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) and Red Cross have responded to a suicide bombing incident which occurred around Muna Garage along Mafa Dikwa road in Maiduguri Borno state.

"The Team has responded to 65 injured people who were given first aid and transported to hospitals while 10 others lost their lives.

"Preliminary reports indicate that four female suicide bombers were responsible for the blast," Mr. Ibrahim said.

The police in Borno, however, said at least 12 persons were killed and 48 others injured on in the attack.

The police also gave a different narrative on the attackers.

The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, said a male suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a crowded market killing himself and 10 other persons.

"One other suicide bomber out of panic detonated explosive and blew himself alone into pieces," he said.

Wednesday's attack is the first suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri in 2018.

Mr. Chukwu said the wounded persons were evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The police commissioner called on the people to be vigilant and report suspicious persons in their communities to security agencies.

"People should be vigilant because Boko Haram insurgents have not surrendered," he warned.

