17 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Niger Delta Avengers Say They Will Launch Attacks On Oil Facilities

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Militants.
By Tonye Bakare

A Niger Delta militant group has said it would begin another round of violent campaigns against oil companies in Nigeria in a few days' time.

"This round of attacks will be the most deadly and will be targeting the deep sea operations of the multinationals which include Bonga Platform, Agbami, EA Field, Britania-U Field, Akpo Field," the Niger Delta Avengers said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday.

About 17 attacks carried out in 2016 by the Avengers and other militant groups in the oil-rich Niger Delta were partly responsible for a slump in Nigeria's oil output, which in turn plunged the country into a recession.

The group had threatened to launch "Operation Red Economy" on oil facilities in November 2017 but was dissuaded by the leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), set up last year to chart a way forward with the Nigerian government.

While resource control has been at the heart of the agitations of many militant groups in the Niger Delta, the NDA, is this time around demanding for the country's restructuring.

"While promising a brutal outpour of our wrath, which shall shake the coffers of the failed Nigerian nation, our demand unambiguously is for the government to restructure this country," it said in the statement signed by its spokesperson Murdoch Agbinibo.

The group also insisted on the control of "our resources and directly use them to better our lot instead of being enslaved and made to beg before crumbs are released in a dress rehearsal-like manner to intervention agencies that are ineffective at addressing our challenges."

Nigeria

Senate Rejects Panel Report On Fuel Crisis, Probes Subsidy Payment

Allegations of unending corrupt practices in the oil industry as well as persisting scarcity of petrol across the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.