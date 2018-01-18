Former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo, has claimed that a District Intelligence Officer (DIO) in the dreaded Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) was killed while others were raped during the November 15 coup which resulted in the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe.

Moyo made the revelation in a tweet Wednesday, where he sensationally claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, knew what had happened to the spy, identified as Peter Munetsi.

Details of the events of the morning of November 15, where the military, in an operation code named "Operation Restore Legacy", took over control of government remain hazy, almost two months after.

In what has been described as one of the world's smartest coup, the so called Command Element of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces led by then Commander Chiwenga besieged the Borrowdale home of former President Robert Mugabe together with the houses of other senior government ministers in his cabinet.

The army also took over control of the public broadcaster, ZBC, and demanded that Mugabe resign as president of the country; all this after the 93 year old strongman had fired Mnangagwa, his aide of many years, from both government and Zanu PF.

Mugabe later resigned after thousands of people marched on the streets of Harare in support of the army and Mnangagwa, who had fled into exile, returned to take over leadership of Zanu PF and government.

Although the military described the operation as a smooth and bloodless transition, reports claimed there had been gunshots at the home of former Finance Minister, Ignatius Chombo, while Moyo claimed the military had fired more than a dozen shots in his house.

And on Wednesday, Moyo dropped a bombshell;

"Where is Peter Munetsi {DIO Harare, CIO}? Mnangagwa and Chiwenga know he is dead; killed in their bloody coup on 15 November 2017. Many others were killed, tortured, raped or displaced internally or externally and property looted or destroyed," he tweeted, from an unknown place where he has been since skipping the country before Mugabe's resignation.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Divine Destiny (ZDD) a grouping of various churches in the country, called on President Mnangagwa's administration to account for all the victims of the operation, which they insisted was a coup.

Addressing a press conference in Harare, ZDD Executive Director Ancelom Magaya said President Mnangagwa should openly disclose the whereabouts of every victim of the operation if he were to get the trust of the people and turn a new leaf.

"If there are any people who may have unfortunately died, they should tell us. Wherever there is no information, people tend to speculate. Right now some are saying there are people being held in barracks so if they account for what happened, the air will be cleared," he said

Government has, however, remained mum on the matter while no formal claims have been made at the courts.