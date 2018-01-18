Nigeria: Minister Spearheading Moves to Remove Saraki From Office - Misau

Abuja — The senator representing Bauchi Central, Isah Misau, said yesterday that a minister was spearheading a move to remove Senate President, Bukola Saraki, from office.

Misau said this on the floor of the Senate while contributing to a motion sponsored by Shuaibu Lau, senator representing Taraba South, on herdsmen attacks in his state.

He said some unnamed persons were plotting to remove the Senate President because of his alleged plan to defect from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wondering why issues in the country had to be tied to religion and tribe.

Misau said: "When we were on holiday, so many people were going behind that they should try and remove the senate president. During this holiday, a minister was spearheading that thing,

"What is the reason? They said the Senate president would leave APC, that they should create problems for him (Saraki). What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion, about tribe.

"It is high time we did the right thing in this country. If it's about talking here or holding conferences, it would not solve this problem (of security challenges). We should look at security, who and who are holding offices, are they appointed by merit?

"So many appointments in this government are not on merit. Some people have taken over the government as if they are even above the president.

"We say we are fighting corruption. Babachir Lawal that the vice-president's committee indicted... why can't they take him to court and all of us are here keeping quiet. People who have not done anything are always in court."