Photo: FUFA Media/Daily Monitor

Milton Karisa, right, provided Derrick Nsibambi’s assist during the Uganda-Zambia encounter.

column

Kampala — It's not how you start, but rather how you finish that matters. That is the message that Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre is unflinchingly preaching to his players ahead of tomorrow's must-win match against Namibia.

The Cranes were slow out of the blocks in their opening Chan 2018 match against Zambia on Sunday and eventually registered a false start. Derrick Nsibambi did bring Uganda back on terms in Marrakech with a peach of goal, but a largely anonymous showing ensured that The Cranes left empty-handed.

There has been a growing public clamour for Desabre to strike a balance between defence and attack as the temptation to throw the kitchen sink at Namibia becomes intense. The Brave Warriors showed that they are no slouches by keeping a noteworthy clean sheet in their marginal win over Côte d'Ivoire.

Desabre will doubtless need all the attacking prowess he can get his hands on to stop Thursday's opponents from making it two in two. The Frenchman won't have Muhammad Shaban's boundless energy to call upon though. "Shaban is injured and I think it is not possible for him to play, but we have twenty-two other players," Desabre said.

The Frenchman is also hoping for a clinical display after sitters - particularly one at the hands of Allan Kyambadde - were squandered against Zambia.

"We have no choice," he said, adding, "We'll play for a win. I hope we convert the chances in our box against Namibia because it was a problem in our first match."

Ruthlessness in front of goal, however, appears to be an attribute that cannot be ascribed to Ugandans. For one, the highest-scoring team in the Uganda Premier League this season has barely managed a ratio of two goals per game. KCCA FC has found the net 28 times in 15 matches.

Elsewhere, leaders SC Villa (18), Vipers (18) and Police (17) have barely covered themselves in glory. The return of the leading scorers - Hood Kaweesa and Milton Karisa who both have seven goals under their belt - provides more fodder for critics.

That said; Karisa was in imperious form against Zambia, assisting Nsibambi's goal and creating other chances after getting to the byeline preponderantly.

Desabre will need more of the same if Uganda is to stay alive in the championship.