18 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Meet Peter, a 20-Year-Old Multi-Talented Artist

By Moses Opobo

Asked how he finds clients for his services Peter retorts;

"If you do something good, it brings people itself. Someone sees a tattoo, likes it, and asks where it was made. Others get to learn of my works through social media."

This year, he enrolled at the Kigali Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) to study Civil Engineering. However, he is quick to add that engineering is not his destiny;

"I want to switch courses from Civil Engineering to Architecture because I prefer architecture to engineering. Actually it was my first choice at university but I didn't get it."

At university, he studies from morning till noon, before retreating to his artistic world, to which he devotes at least three hours every day. On weekends, he devotes even more time to his art workshop.

Currently he is planning his maiden solo exhibition later this year, and at which he intends to showcase twenty large paintings, four of which are already complete.

His parting words:

"I want to be a person who will design our country and renovate buildings and bring special designs that have never existed in Africa."

