Mozambique: Price of Petrol Rises, Price of Gas Falls

Maputo — The Mozambican government has increased the price of petrol, but cut the price of domestic cooking gas, in changes that take effect as from Wednesday.

According to a release from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, the price of a litre of petrol rises by 1.5 per cent, from 61.12 to 62.06 meticais (from 1.04 to 1.05 US dollars).

Households who depend on domestic gas for their cooking will be pleased at a price cut of 2.4 per cent. The price of a kilo of gas falls from 70.11 to 68.43 meticais.

The prices of diesel and of kerosene remain unchanged, at 56.43 and 44.73 meticais a litre, respectively.

The Ministry statement added that the government will continue subsidising the diesel used for passenger transport, agriculture, artisanal fishing, and electricity generation in the districts.

The government reviews fuel prices every month and raises (or lowers) them, if the import price, when expressed in meticais, has moved in either direction by more than three per cent. The basic determinants of these alterations are the world market price of liquid fuels, and the value of the metical against the US dollar, the currency in which fuel imports are denominated.

The last time the government altered fuel prices was on 20 December.