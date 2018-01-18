Mozambique: Three Nampula Coastal Districts Without Power

Maputo — The tropical depression that has battered the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Nampula since Monday has left the districts of Mozambique Island, Nacaroa and Mossuril without electricity.

According to a release from the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, the storm has knocked down 42 pylons and the costs of repairing or replacing them are put at five million meticais (about 84,700 US dollars). The power cuts are affecting about 22,000 households.

Despite difficulties in reaching some of the fallen pylons, EDM spokesperson Luis Amado was confident that power could be restored by Thursday - although further heavy rains could disrupt this timetable.

“We envisage that the problem will be solved by late on Wednesday for our clients in Mozambique Island and Nacaroa”, he said, “and the power will be restored to Mossuril on Thursday”.

The same storm system has completely filled the Nacala dam, which provides the drinking water for Nacala port. The dam is now discharging surplus water from its surface spillway, threatening to flood communities downstream.

The five communities at risk - Muerete, Muzinho, Mpaco, Monuco and Sanhute - could be cut off from the rest of the country since the discharges from the dam are likely to make the roads impassable.

According to a release from the National Directorate of Water Resource Management (DNGHR) the tropical depression also brought flooding to the Megaruma river basin in Cabo Delgado province, partly inundating the villages of Natuco and Milapane, and threatening the roads between Chiure and the districts of Mecufi and Ancuabe.

Localised flooding and erosion from stormwaters are also forecast for the northern cities of Pemba, Cuamba, Nampula and Nacala.

The DNHGR warns people to stay away from flood-prone areas, and to avoid crossing swollen rivers.