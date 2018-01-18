Uganda/Namibia: Shaban-Less Cranes Ready for 'Final' Against Namibia

In every 23-man contingent, there will be players whose value and significance is greater than others. That is a given.

It explains why the absence of Mohammed Shaban is a blow for Uganda going into the 'final' against Group B's second placed Nambia.

Shaban suffered what appeared an innocuous knock in training on Monday but has failed to recover in time for tonight's must-win game.

"I don't think it will have recovered for Thursday," he said, with a typically straight face of a warrior who knows his body too well.

"Perhaps there is a chance for the Monday game (against Ivory Coast) but not tomorrow because the pain is still there."

Without the striker who has started his KCCA career with a bang and impressed for Uganda's U-20 team in Cosafa, Cranes will have to coax goals out of Derrick Nsibambi and Nelson Ssenkatuka.

Cranes have analysed Namibia's game and acknowledged the threat posed by the Brave Warriors.

For Vetunuavi Hambira's last minute winner, they clogged out Ivory Coast goalkeeper Ble Hortalin and there have been specialized sessions to address the defending of set-plays.

Difference in philosophy

But Sebastien Desabre's first competitive line up for Uganda showed a difference in philosophy from Micho Sredojevic's pragmatic methods and it is clear that the country is transiting from a safety-first game to an adventurous game.

Cranes, so positive in first 20 minutes against Zambia, will have to be as offensive tonight against Namibia as they were in the 3-1 reverse to Zambia on Sunday, without losing their shape.

Defeat will end Uganda's hopes of reaching a first Chan quarter final in the nine-year history of the competition.

Ismail Watenga will certainly start in goal and the hugely disappointing Muzamir Mutyaba from Sunday is expected to be left out with Moses Waiswa in contention to start.

Before Uganda's game will be the Zambia-Ivory Coast match whose result will have significance of Uganda's chances going into both the Nambia game and Monday's clash against the West Africans.

Chan 2018: Today's matches on SS

Ivory Coast vs Zambia 7:30pm

Uganda vs Namibia 10:30pm