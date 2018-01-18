Mozambique: Storms Destroy Over 4,000 Homes in Nampula

Maputo — The tropical depression that struck the northern Mozambican province of Nampula this week has destroyed 4,110 houses, according to the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC).

The storm also destroyed 45 classrooms and 32 fishing boats, and knocked down 42 electricity pylons, depriving much of coastal Nampula of power. The INGC estimates that over 20,000 people have been affected in the districts of Mozambique Island, Monapo, Mossuril and Meconta.

The INGC is providing over 120 large tents for the families who have lost their homes. It is also providing food aid, consisting of 11.5 tonnes or rice and 12.7 tonnes of beans, to those affected.

ING spokesperson Paulo Tomas told reporters at a Maputo press briefing that the INGC's swift response and its “new institutional approach” were key factors in avoiding any loss of life during the Nampula storms.

The tropical depression resulted from a system of low pressure that formed in the Mozambique Channel on 13 January. The storm system hit the Nampula coast on Monday, causing rainfall of over 200 millimetres in 24 hours, and strong winds with gust of up to 85 kilometres an hour.

The forecast is for stormy weather to continue throughout much of northern and central Mozambique for the rest of this week. Tomas warned that thunderstorms are likely in Cabo Delgado and Niassa provinces, and perhaps also further west, in Tete province.

The INGC is positioning more tents and food aid to cope with the likely impact of the storms on these provinces.