18 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Africa: UK Prime Minister Appoints Minister for Loneliness

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chad Kitundu and Agencies

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed a Minister for Loneliness in a drive to tackle social isolation, a problem endured by 9 million Britons.

Theresa appointed Tracey Crouch to implement a project started by late MP Jo Cox, who was murdered before the European Union referendum by a man who shouted "Britain first" during the attack.

Speaking after her appointment, Crouch sought to explain what loneliness means, saying: "I can describe it (loneliness) like a cancer, it seems to eat you away, nobody knows what goes on behind the scenes of closed doors when you don't have the will to get dressed or go on."

The BBC quoted Prime Minister May saying, "Jo Cox recognised the scale of loneliness across the country and dedicated herself to doing all she could to help those affected."

The Minister for Loneliness said she plans to use "simple acts of companionship" to help avert loneliness that is gravely affecting an estimated half of people aged over 75 live alone - about two million people across England - with many saying they can go days, even weeks, with no social interaction at all.

Late last year, a county in Nigeria also appointed a commissioner for happiness to help cheer up sad people in the state.

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha named his sister as the Happiness Commissioner.

In her maiden speech she said, "Happiness can mean anything to anybody, for some people happiness means having food on their table, some it's about schools, some it's about the roads for some it's about security."

Africa

House Passes AGOA and MCA Modernization Act

Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Ranking Member of the House Africa Subcommittee, applauded the passage of the African… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.