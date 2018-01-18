18 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Breaking - Arrest Made in Siam Lee Murder Case

There has been a major breakthrough in the murder of 20-year-old Siam Lee with the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of the vehicle she allegedly got into when last seen in Durban North three weeks ago.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane confirmed that one arrest had been made, but could not provide further information.

Lee's burnt body was found on a farm in New Hanover by a farmer just two days after her disappearance, although it was only identified as being her by relatives five days later.

After her disappearance police put out an identikit of the man who was said to be driving a Mercedes Benz Vito.

According to information on a "closed" police WhatsApp group, a suspect was apparently arrested in the Hillcrest Assagay on Wednesday night.

It states that the vehicle, an unlicensed 9mm pistol, his personal cellphone with particulars of the deceased were recovered.

"He has made [an] admission to the case," it reads.

"We are still busy with the provincial local criminal records centre in his house... possible blood stains were found in the house for DNA."

The vehicle has been taken for forensic testing.

