Luanda — Former Angolan international player, Albino António Carnaval on Tuesday urged the national team to take a combined attack aimed to surprise Cameroon in the second round of Group D of the African Football Championship (CHAN'2018) running in Morocco.

The former goalkeeper of Mambroa football team in Huambo and in the Palancas Negras, told Angop that the Angolan players should play with determination to reach the opponent goal post.

The professional advises precautions and counter his opponent's strategies, with quick counterattack.

Palancas Negras, nickname of national team are in Group D, based in Agadir, along with Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

Angola participates in this competition for the third time.

In 2011, Angola were runners up and in 2016 they did not pass the group stage.