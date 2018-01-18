Angola: Head of State Receives Message From Rwandan Couterpart

Luanda — A message from the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, was delivered Wednesday in Luanda by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Louise Mushikiwabo, to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The message, delivered during an audience held at the Presidential Palace, focuses on bilateral cooperation as well as the socio-political situation on the continent.

Louise Mushikiwabo, who was speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, called for increased cooperation between the two states in the bilateral and multilateral framework.

As a result of this cooperation, the Rwandan government hopes that the exchange of experiences between the two States will be intensified.

Regarding the African continent, the minister highlighted the fact that the Rwandan President is assuming the presidency of the African Union this year and, for this reason, he intends to have strategic partnership and Angola is one of them.

The head of Rwandan diplomacy, who was accompanied by her Angolan counterpart Manuel Augusto, stressed that in Africa, the two countries defend common positions on the continent's growth and development.

Angola and Rwanda are member countries of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region, an organization created in 1994 to promote peace and development in the countries of the sub-region.