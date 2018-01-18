17 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 7000 Kilometers of Road Need Rehabilitation

Photo: Estevão Manuel/ Angola Press Agency
Country roads need rehabilitation.

Ndalatando — The Director general of Angolan National Institute of Road INEA, António Resende, said Tuesday in Ndalatando, Cuanza Norte province, that 7000 kilometers of the country's main road network need rehabilitation in order to interconnect the national road network.

The official, who was speaking to journalists at the end of a visit to the city of Cuanza Norte by the Minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, explained

that of the 7,000 kilometers of roads rehabilitated 4000 will be rehabilitated and asphalted for the first time.

The country's road network consists of 26,000 kilometers, of which 13,600 have benefited from rehabilitation and laying of asphalt for the first time, another 7,000 were awarded to contractors for rehabilitation and another 7000 kilometers await for financing for its award and re-qualification.

