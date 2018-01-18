National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) on Wednesday night raided four clubs in Nairobi over noise pollution.

Nema inspectors raided Kiza Lounge, Space Lounge Bar and Grill, Jiweke Tavern and B-Club to check their sound proof systems after complaints from members of the public over loud music from the clubs.

NOISE

The Nema inspectors, accompanied by police officers served the management of the night clubs with the notice of closure. They ordered the entertainment joints to remain closed until they meet conditions set by the authority.

"The Authority has received numerous complaints over noise from members of the public caused by loud music from your facility that interferes with their comfort, health and safety contrary to the provisions of Environmental Management and Coordination Act CAP 387 and the Noise and Excessive Vibration Pollution Control regulations of 2009," read the letter dated January 10 and signed by Nema Director General Professor Geoffrey Wahungu.

SOUNDPROOF

The raid was conducted between 10pm and midnight.

"Ideally, if you have to use a sound amplifying equipment you must have soundproof but there is no evidence of such measures. Therefore, we will serve you with a notice of closure that requires you to close with immediate effect but you can write to us for recourse," said one of the officer during the raid.

However, drama unfolded at Space Lounge Bar and Grill when the club's staff refused to receive the notice arguing that it was only the manager who can sign such a document.

LAWYER

Inspectors were forced to pin the document on the wall of the facility.

A spot check by the Nation on Thursday established that three of the clubs were closed except for Space Lounge.

Kiza Lounge and Restaurant Managing Director Ali Oumarou confirmed receipt of the closure order.

"I can confirm that I signed the document from Nema and my lawyer is already working on our reply to them. That's all," said Oumarou.