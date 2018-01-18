17 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Grows Dagga to Cure Heart, Caged 18mths

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Court Reporter

A man from Epworth was on Wednesday sentenced to one year imprisonment after he was caught in possession of dagga which he used to cure a heart ailment.

Sixpence Roario, 49, appeared before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who initially sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment before she scrapped six months on conditions.

He was dragged to court after he was caught drying 2kgs of dagga on the roof of his house and pleaded guilty to the charges of dealing in dangerous prohibited drugs.

Roario was arrested over the weekend after the police received information to the effect that he was in possession of dagga.

Armed with a search warrant, officers ransacked his house and found nothing.

Court heard they then went on to search his yard and the roof and found dagga weighing 2kg hidden on the roof.

Roario told court that he used the dagga to cure his heart problem and also sold some to fend for his family after he failed to secure employment.

Prosecutors said the dagga has a street value of $232.

Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the state.

Zimbabwe

Elections in Five Months - President

President Mnangagwa has said Zimbabweans should brace for harmonised elections in the next five months, which should be… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.