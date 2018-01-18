Zimbabwe: Man Grows Dagga to Cure Heart, Caged 18mths

A man from Epworth was on Wednesday sentenced to one year imprisonment after he was caught in possession of dagga which he used to cure a heart ailment.

Sixpence Roario, 49, appeared before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who initially sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment before she scrapped six months on conditions.

He was dragged to court after he was caught drying 2kgs of dagga on the roof of his house and pleaded guilty to the charges of dealing in dangerous prohibited drugs.

Roario was arrested over the weekend after the police received information to the effect that he was in possession of dagga.

Armed with a search warrant, officers ransacked his house and found nothing.

Court heard they then went on to search his yard and the roof and found dagga weighing 2kg hidden on the roof.

Roario told court that he used the dagga to cure his heart problem and also sold some to fend for his family after he failed to secure employment.

Prosecutors said the dagga has a street value of $232.

Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the state.