17 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Online With 3,000 Connections Per Day

Luanda — Free internet "Angola Online" daily registers the access of t 3200 citizens throughout Luanda city, said Wednesday, the director of the National Institute for the Development of the Information Society (INFOSI), Miguel Cazevo.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official said that the points of Largo das Escolas, 1º de Maio, Sagrada Família and the Old Control in Corimba are the ones with the greatest connection, where there are daily 1.200 connections.

He said that there have been complaints from many citizens for two hours for each device, but justified that this measure is necessary for the entry of other users into the network.

