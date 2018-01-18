18 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lupita Nyong'o Becomes a Published Author with Her Children's Book

Photo: Lupita Nyong'o/Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o writes a children's book.

Lupita Nyong’o has written a children’s book.

The ’12 Years A Slave’ star took to social media to reveal she has penned a book about a young girl called Sulwe and hopes it will inspire all young people to “walk with joy in their own skin”.

Meanwhile, Lupita previously revealed she feels as though she has a responsibility to promote ethnic diversity in Hollywood.

She said: “Films inspire people to feel differently. A lot more can be done. We can be more empathetic when we realize how much more alike we are than how different we are …

“You see, I don’t like to fight the reality. The reason it is so acute is because of the stage we are at. When we are talking about inclusion in entertainment, it’s because entertainment isn’t inclusive and, until such a time as that becomes the norm, then this work has to be done … I feel an impetus to say something because this is a conversation that very directly affects me, and my career, and my role in the world. But I don’t belabor it.”

