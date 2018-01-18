Zimbabwe: Parirenyatwa Implores the World to Support Mnangagwa's Govt, Says New Era to Yield "Good Things"

Health minister David Parirenyatwa has appealed to the international community to accept Emmerson Mnangagwa's presidency describing the new government as full of potential and deserving a chance.

Parirenyatwa, a perceived surviving Generation 40 faction member, said this while accepting half a billion from Global Fund for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria this Tuesday.

"To me, with this new dispensation in government, I urge you to continue to embrace the new dispensation. I think it's a very forward looking dispensation," Parirenyatwa said.

"We are all very optimistic that good things will come out of this. And also I want you to congratulate yourselves for this. It's a huge grant."

Zimbabwe got its first grant in 2002 and has received more than $1 billion from the international health fund since then.

Mark Edington, Global Fund head of grant management, lauded Zimbabwe for submitting a watertight proposal and also contributing $1 million to the organisation in the past.

"I would like to thank other partners including Zimbabwe for its support to the Global Fund. It is incredibly important when African governments put something on the table. It says something to the partners," Edington said.

Gracing the event was the United States of America (US), Britain and France ambassadors. The three countries are the top contributors donating over 50 percent of the Global Fund money. US leads at over $4 billion followed by Britain $1, 1 billion and then France.

United Nations resident coordinator Bishow Parajuli commended the organisation for granting Zimbabwe the funds saying it would alleviate the burden on new infections and malaria deaths.

"This is no small achievement and it's going to make a big difference to the lives of thousands of people," said Parajuli.

US ambassador to Zimbabwe Harry Thomas Jnr said, with transparency, synergies and accountability, the resources would save millions of lives.

"We believe that through transparency, accountability, and the power of partnership, these resources can accelerate progress, even within a context of financial constraints and economic challenges," he said.

The grant is earmarked to improve access to comprehensive services by key populations which include men who have sex with men, female sex workers and young girls.

It comes at a time the international funding organisations are demanding that Zimbabwe and Africa in general, being the biggest beneficiaries of the Global Fund, come up with sustainable domestic mechanisms of funding health.

French ambassador Richard Boidin, in a speech read of his behalf, called on the government to urgently address domestic funding and engage communities as well as the civil society.