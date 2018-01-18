The N3TC Drak Challenge has attracted the country's top paddlers this weekend.

The popular race starts at Castleburn on Saturday and ends the next day. First stage is 24 kilometres to Sinister Pool, just above the Swartberg Road Bridge.

The second stage on Sunday is 36km and ends at Early Mist Farm close to Coleford resort.

Here's a breakdown by numbers

0 - the number of compulsory portages on the race

1 - the number of international winners of the race - Max Hoff (Germany) in 2007

3 - the number of weirs in the race

3 - the number of times the race has been started at the Trout Hatcheries due to low water - 1997, 1999, 2007

3 - the number of athletes to have won three consecutive titles - Abby Solms, Hank McGregor and Andy Birkett

4 - the number of consecutive wins by defending champion Andy Birkett

4 - the number of paddlers aiming to finish their 20th Drak

6 - the most number of men's titles won - Ant Stott

7 - the most number of victories - Abby Solms (main picture)

10,23 - the distance in kilometres to Black Murray rapid, and marking the end of the Valley of a Thousand Rapids

22 - the number of finishes by Colin Simpkins and Dave Macleod

23 - the record for the most Drak finishes - Owen Hemmingway (pictured right)

25 - the age of the Drak Challenge this year

36 - the number of paddlers to have finished 15 or more Drak Challenges

36 - the percentage of paddlers who finished the flooded inaugural race in 1994

48 - the number of paddlers with nine finishes, poised to become Drak Trouts

63,492 - the total distance in kilometres of the whole race

149 - the number of Drak Trouts (paddlers with 10 or more finishes)

1500 - the number of bottles of locally sourced spring water for the paddlers

2000 - the number of hamburger patties supplied by the caterers

2171 - the number of paddlers who have done only one Drak Challenge

4632 - the total number of paddlers to have completed a Drak Challenge

9600 - cans of Hansa brought in the for the festivities

40 000 - the number of cubic metres of water ready to be released from Castleburn Dam