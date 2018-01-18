18 January 2018

Zimbabwe: Posts Are Earned Through Sacrifice, Says Kazembe

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Ministerial posts are earned through hard work, sacrifice and even persecution, a Cabinet minister has said. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Kazembe Kazembe made the remarks on Tuesday during a tour of Chitungwiza Arts Centre.

Discussing with the artists at the centre, Minister Kazembe referred to his case when he was scolded by former First Lady Grace Mugabe at an interface rally in Bindura last year.

"It is not about having same names like the social media meme that mocked me as Honourable Ziyambi Ziyambi, but it takes hard working and sacrifice for you to go to the higher posts," he said.

"Unotombotukwa kunzi iwe Kazembe Kazembe huya kuno (You! Kazembe Kazembe come here!); being insulted and humiliated in front of supporters." Minister Kazembe encouraged people to work hard to be successful in their respective areas of specialisation in the arts sector. He said he was working hard to achieve goals set out in his 100-day plan and this included improving the welfare of artists.

"Now, after that humiliation, I am here to represent the artists and the industry at large," he said. "We are working with the 100-day plan and my first target is to have several arts centres as well as taking the industry to another level."

Minister Kazembe said President Emmerson Mnangagwa seriously wanted to see tangible results in each sector within the stipulated time frame. He said the arts sector should contribute to economic growth and urged artists to be professional.

"The arts have to be part of the mainstream economy in both rural and urban communities wherever they are found," said Minister Kazembe.

"It is our duty collectively, therefore, to organise and professionalise the sector in a manner that benefits the creators, consumers and Government as well and be able to access markets locally and internationally." Minister Kazembe said the policy framework for the arts sector was clearly articulated in the Arts, Culture and Heritage policy that was approved by Cabinet in 2016 and to be launched soon.

